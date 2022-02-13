Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Anterix were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

