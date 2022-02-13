Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €245.54 ($282.23).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($298.85) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($304.60) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($322.99) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($229.89) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($287.36) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Allianz stock opened at €229.55 ($263.85) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €204.95. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($192.30) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($237.70).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

