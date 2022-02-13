Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Critical Survey

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 2.05 $58.12 million $2.61 19.59 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.07 $367.16 million $7.13 7.08

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.28%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.76%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 10.39% 15.51% 8.61% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 26.45% 45.90% 31.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment is primarily affected by the industry’s internal cyclical and seasonal dynamics in addition to broader macroeconomic factors that can positively or negatively affect company financial performance. The Aftermarket Products and Services segment has historically been less volatile than company Capital Equipment segment. The APS sales are more directly tied to semiconductor unit consumption rather than capacity requirements and production capability improvements. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

