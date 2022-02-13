Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Holdings Increased by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATAQ opened at $9.72 on Friday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

