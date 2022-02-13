Altium Capital Management LP Buys 24,100 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Nevro makes up approximately 1.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Nevro worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 28.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $29,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $19,939,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

NVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.