Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,900 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALZN opened at $1.40 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,431 shares of company stock valued at $165,639.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

