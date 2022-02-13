Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ratan Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 7.9% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,462,214,000 after buying an additional 198,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,366,976,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,065.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,231.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,344.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

