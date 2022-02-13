América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMOV stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

