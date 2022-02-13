American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,611 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,866,055. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

AAT opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.