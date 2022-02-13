American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 4.2% Following Weak Earnings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 32,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,543,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.
AXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82.
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
