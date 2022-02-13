American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 4.2% Following Weak Earnings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 32,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,543,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.