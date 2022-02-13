American Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,632 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Qualys accounts for approximately 1.9% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Qualys worth $71,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $436,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

