American Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 905,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. LiveRamp makes up approximately 1.1% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $42,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 438,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,449,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 357,330 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE:RAMP opened at $42.87 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.