American Capital Management Inc. Has $129.41 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,499,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment comprises approximately 3.5% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $129,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after purchasing an additional 551,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,877,000 after buying an additional 121,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 84.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after buying an additional 76,635 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $60.79 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $138.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3,037.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

