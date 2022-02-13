American Capital Management Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 286.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 39.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE:HAE opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.