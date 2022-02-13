American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 35.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 73,058 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $301.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

