American Century Companies Inc. Invests $139,000 in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EBR opened at $6.40 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

