American States Water (NYSE:AWR) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Barclays

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its price target cut by Barclays from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

AWR opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45. American States Water has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $103.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in American States Water by 2,152.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

