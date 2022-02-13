Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

