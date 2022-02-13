Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Amphenol worth $75,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

APH stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

