Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$1.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report earnings per share of ($1.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.12). Natera posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natera.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $322,056.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Natera by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Natera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Natera by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.58. 519,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,476. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35. Natera has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

