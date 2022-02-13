Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $217,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $126,053,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $122,309,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $186.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

