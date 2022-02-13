Analysts Anticipate RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to announce sales of $65.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.25 million and the lowest is $65.19 million. RCI Hospitality posted sales of $44.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $261.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.15 million to $263.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $289.93 million, with estimates ranging from $289.86 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RICK traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.62. 272,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,746. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $53.99 and a one year high of $94.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $632.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

