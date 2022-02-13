Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.34 Billion

Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post $37.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $38.12 billion. Anthem posted sales of $32.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $152.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.45 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $161.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.53 billion to $167.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,379,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM traded down $9.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $447.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.04 and a 200 day moving average of $412.39. Anthem has a twelve month low of $287.40 and a twelve month high of $472.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.