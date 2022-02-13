Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $317,360,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,574,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $134.00. 1,961,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,908. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $127.63 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

