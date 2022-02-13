Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post $3.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 27.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 30.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 334,996 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 1,990,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.