Analysts Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

FTAI stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 523,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

