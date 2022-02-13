Analysts Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

PANL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 31.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

