Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $78.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

