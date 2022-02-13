Analysts Expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Zurn Water Solutions stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 791,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,754. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

