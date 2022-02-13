Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Truist Financial increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $3,432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $713,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $21,214,000.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.