Analysts Offer Predictions for Kennametal Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

NYSE KMT opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

