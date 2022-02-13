Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $30.56

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

ACAD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 1,298,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,052. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $52.12.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

