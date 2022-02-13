Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

AMGN opened at $228.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.14. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

