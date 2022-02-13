Analysts Set Expectations for McKesson Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2024 earnings at $25.71 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $271.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.43 and its 200 day moving average is $221.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.