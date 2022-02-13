Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) PT at C$40.45

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWO shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,235,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

Shares of TSE GWO traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$40.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,435. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$30.57 and a 1-year high of C$41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

