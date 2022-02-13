Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $236.08

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,803. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $196.36 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

