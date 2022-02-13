Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target at $75.40

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.40.
KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of KIDS stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.