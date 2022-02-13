Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target at $75.40

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

