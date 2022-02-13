Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $52.74. 3,687,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

