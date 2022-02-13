Analysts Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) PT at GBX 149.25

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 149.25 ($2.02).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.85) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

SNR traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 152.10 ($2.06). 229,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,122. The company has a market cap of £637.93 million and a P/E ratio of -21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.98. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

