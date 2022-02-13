Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target at $110.00

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 156,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,044. TTEC has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

