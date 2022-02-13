Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target at $110.00

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of TTEC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 156,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,044. TTEC has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
