Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Target Price at CHF 468.40

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 470.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZURN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 450 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

