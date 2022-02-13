Analyzing 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) & Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and 10x Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 10.66 -$16.71 million N/A N/A 10x Genomics $298.85 million 34.79 -$542.73 million ($4.23) -22.00

Akoya Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00% 10x Genomics -99.17% -6.30% -5.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Akoya Biosciences and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 10x Genomics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.07%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $170.67, suggesting a potential upside of 83.35%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

