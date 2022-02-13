Analyzing 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 36Kr and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -60.87% -58.54% -38.22% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and Patient Portal Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million 0.66 -$42.95 million ($0.74) -1.36 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patient Portal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 36Kr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 36Kr and Patient Portal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

36Kr presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 494.06%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.67, suggesting that its share price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

