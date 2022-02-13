Analyzing Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) & Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rush Street Interactive and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 2 7 0 2.78 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $21.90, indicating a potential upside of 102.78%. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 445.45%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 8.50 $1.08 million ($0.34) -31.76 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 14.79 -$71.29 million N/A N/A

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -2.11% -11.85% -5.97% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01%

Volatility & Risk

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.