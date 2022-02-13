Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $196,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $509.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

