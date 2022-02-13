Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,192 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 4.95% of Alithya Group worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALYA. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

ALYA stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

