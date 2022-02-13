Ancora Advisors LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 196,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

