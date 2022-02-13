Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.58. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

