Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $268.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

