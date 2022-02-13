ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $407.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.12. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $334.17 and a 1-year high of $615.99.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.9117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.
About ANTA Sports Products
ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.