ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $407.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.12. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $334.17 and a 1-year high of $615.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.9117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

Separately, KGI Securities cut ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

